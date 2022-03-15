BCs, SCs, STs, minorities feel neglected: Brother Anil

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Brother Anil Kumar, husband of YSRTP president YS Sharmila, on Monday addressed a meeting of leaders of BC, SC. ST, Christians and minorities from north Andhra.

Speaking to mediapersons after the meeting, he said BCs, SC and STs and minorities, who played a crucial role in the victory of YSRC in the last elections, are now feeling neglected by the government. He said the leaders poured out the problems being faced by them.

“Since they honoured my request in the last elections, I will now support them as they feel there is none to turn to,” he said and added that he will never involve in politics. However, he said he would take a decision to address their problems. He said he will meet Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy when time permits to explain their problems to him.

“We are now pitching for a BC as the next chief minister,” he said, adding that he met Undavalli Arunkumar for another reason.