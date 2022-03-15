STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bill tabled in Assembly to validate posting of special invitees to TTD

Govt can nominate less than 5 as special invitees to TTD Board and less than 50 to TTD

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State government on Monday introduced a Bill in the State Assembly amending the Andhra Pradesh Charitable and Hindu Religious Institutions and Endowments Act, 1987, to nominate special invitees to the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Trust Board and TTD.

According to the Bill introduced by Endowments Minister Vellampalli Srinivasa Rao, the government can nominate not more than five persons as special invitees to the TTD Board and not more than 50 persons to the TTD. 

Explaining the objectives and reasons for amending the Act, the government said the TTD dedicated itself to serving the pilgrims who visit Tirumala and Tirupati, and takes measures to make their pilgrimage a unique and spiritual experience, while working towards preserving the serenity and sanctity of the sacred Tirumala-Tirupati area. The scope of TTD’s administration spans across several fields and the scale and scope of these activities necessitate inclusion of special invitees from various fields so that the Trust Board and TTD are adequately equipped by virtue of its size, expertise and the cumulative experience of the members to successfully administer the TTD, the government said. 

For this, the government had nominated special invitees to the TTD Board and TTD through two GOs, but the High Court issued interim orders suspending such nominations on the prima facie opinion that the nomination of special invitees are not in accordance with Section 96 (1) of the 1987 Act. With this, the TTD Board and TTD are not in position to avail the services of special invitees to achieve better administration. An ordinance was promulgated by the Governor on February 9 on the issue. The Bill was introduced to replace the Ordinance.

“The amendments proposed through the Ordinance with retrospective effect  were aimed at providing legislative sanction for the said appointments and to remove the basis for the interim orders passed by the High Court,” the Bill said.

No voting rights 

According to the Bill, the special invitees can advise the TTD Board for effective functioning of the Board, but they will not have any voting right in the meetings of the Board. The term of the special invitees shall be co-terminus with the tenure of the Board.

