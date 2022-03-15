Crackdown on oil vendors flouting government regulations

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: The district administration has been conducting raids on various cooking oil establishments and shops to curb malpractices by sellers and dealers. As many as 48 cases were filed and cooking oil worth Rs 3.45 crore was seized, said Joint Collector Dinesh Kumar.

He conducted a review meeting with officials of civil supplies, food safety, weights, and measures departments officials here on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that using the Russia and Ukraine war as an excuse, several oil vendors, suppliers, dealers are creating false scarcity and selling cooking oils at exorbitant prices. Though the prices of various cooking oils have increased due to the war, the Central government has issued certain regulations.

Following these regulations, the AP oil-fed has been selling oil at fixed prices at rythu bazars in the district, including sunflower oil at Rs 178 per litre, groundnut oil at Rs 170 per litre, RBD palm oil at Rs 163 per litre.

As per government regulations, the oil wholesale dealers are only allowed to maintain 500 quintals stock and retailers up to 30 quintals.