Foreign Liquor Act, 1983, to be amended 

VIJAYAWADA: The State government Monday introduced a Bill in the State Assembly amending the Andhra Pradesh Regulation of Trade in Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMF), Foreign Liquor Act, 1993.

According to the Bill, the AP State Beverages Corporation Limited has been conferred upon the statutory status to implement welfare programmes to benefit the members of the Scheduled Castes, STs and backward classes.

It is mandated to utilise the income exclusively to promote the interests of the SCs, STs and BCs in AP by implementation of various welfare schemes entrusted to the Corporation.

The APSBCL and government have specified special margin through the Act for taking up the welfare programmes. The bill was brought to clearly define and avoid ambiguity in respect of the incomes of the government and those of the Corporation.

‘Bill on retirement age’

Agriculture Minister Kurasala Kannababu introduced ‘The Andhra Pradesh Public Employment (Regulation of Age of Superannuation)(Amendment) Bill, 2022’. The Bill proposes to enhance the age of superannuation from 60 years to 62 years of all the State government employees with effect from January 1, 2022.