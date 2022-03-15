Mahadevipuram’s captain returns to a rousing welcome

Sreenu Babu Pativada By

Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM: Mahadevipuram village in Palasa mandal reverberated with drumbeats as the villagers accorded a rousing welcome to Honorary Captain Neetipalli Thathayya, who recently retired after serving in the Indian Army for three decades. A rally was taken out, along with an NCC march past, from Bendi railway gate to Mahadevipuram village in his honour.

Born in a poor family, Thathayya joined the Indian Army as a sepoy (signal man) in the Corps of Signals (communication) on February 26, 1992. From signal man to honorary captain, he held various ranks and won several medals during his 30 years of service.

In 2004, the retired army official served as a member of the Indian military training team in Bhutan and received the Videsh Seva medal in 2005 and Sainya Seva medal from West Bengal and Assam. He rendered his services as a technical instructor in 4-Technical Training Regiment at Jabalpur. He then went on to serve the electronic support group to National Security Guard (NSG) as principal for the Physical Training School. Winning a first prize at the age of 44 in a 21-km marathon conducted in 2015 and completing a full marathon of 42.2 km in Hyderabad in 3.53 hours to hold the fourth position are some of his other achievements.

Thathayya was promoted as Honorary Lieutenant on August 15, 2021 and he retired as an Honorary Captain on February 28, after completing 30 years and three days in service.

‘Army taught me more about life than my parents’

Although he joined the Indian army just after completing his intermediate, he pursued several technical courses to reach the rank of a Honorary Captain.

Speaking to TNIE, Thathayya said: “I joined the armed forces as a sepoy and after completing 30 years and three days of service, I retired as Honorary Captain on February 28. I reached Palasa on Sunday after completing all the formalities.”

Surprised and overwhelmed by the grand welcome, the retired army official said: “Even though I have received several medals, this is a very special achievement and an emotional moment.”

“I am proud to have served the Indian army. I have learnt so many values like discipline, commitment, dedication and hard work. I joined the army at the age of 20 to be able to feed my family. However, it taught me more about life than my parents,” he added.

His perseverance, hardwork, dedication, discipline and commitment has inspired many youngsters in Mahadevipuram and neighbouring villages. The retired Honorary Captain has been motivating the youth to join the defence services and. A few villagers of Mahadevipuram have joined the Indian army with his motivation and guidance.