Naidu consoles families, accuses CM of telling lies   

Published: 15th March 2022 05:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th March 2022 05:52 AM   |  A+A-

TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu consoles a woman whose relative allegedly died due to consumption of adulterated liquor in Jagareddygudem | Express

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: TDP supremo and Leader of the Opposition N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday consoled the family members of those who died allegedly due to consumption of adulterated liquor in Jangareddygudem of West Godavari. 

He announced Rs 1 lakh as ex gratia to each family and demanded that the government give Rs 1 crore each to the kin of the victims on the lines of the ex gratia paid to LG Polymers gas leak victims in Visakhapatnam. 

Slamming Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for misusing his one chance to ‘tear mangala sutras’ of poor women in the State, the TDP chief asserted that it was only after Jagan brought in abnormally priced sub-standard liquor brands that lots of poor men were falling victim to illicit liquor. Naidu demanded that Jagan should bear responsibility for all the “26 hooch deaths” that took place in Jangareddygudem.

Jagan began telling lies even regarding the deaths of illicit liquor victims. In a shameless manner, the YSRC was portraying these deaths as natural ones. Once again, the Chief Minister exposed his lack of respect for human lives, he alleged. The TDP chief warned of a serious revolt from the women in the State if the YSRC regime went on playing games with their lives. Naidu accused the local YSRC leaders of making midnight visits to the victims’ families, forcing them not to attend his meeting. 

