Pawan hints at forming grand alliance to dethrone YSRC, form ‘people’s govt’   

He said the YSRC has taken the State 25 years back and it will snatch even chocolates from children if it is given another chance.

Published: 15th March 2022 05:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th March 2022 05:52 AM   |  A+A-

Cinema actor and Janasena chief Pawan Kalyan

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Hinting at forming a broader alliance of political parties which are opposed to the ruling YSRC, Janasena Party chief Pawan Kalyan on Monday said he would not allow a split in the anti-YSRC votes. Addressing a well-attended public meeting to mark the party’s ninth formation day at Ippatam village near Amaravati, Pawan said he was waiting for a road map from his ally BJP to dethrone the YSRC. 

Janasena chief Pawan
Kalyan at an event at
Ippatam on Monday | Express

In his trademark aggressive voice, Pawan Kalyan said the very goal and purpose of today’s meeting was to announce that Janasena party will put every effort to dethrone the YSRC government in the next elections and form a people’s government. He compared the YSRC to an “out of control bull” that is creating ruckus in the State. Pawan, who started his lengthy speech with salutations to all parties including the YSRC and their top leaders, did not mince words to describe the ruling party in the state as an arrogant bully, which he said has made the public welfare its personal welfare. 

“The YSRC, when it formed the government, seems to have taken a pledge to make the State their own property and the people their slaves. They might have pledged to make the police their private army and natural resources of the State their own. For every investment, they pledged to take 50 per cent share,” he alleged.  

He said the YSRC has taken the State 25 years back and it will snatch even chocolates from children if it is given another chance. Most of his speech was criticism of the ruling party, which he said started its innings in power in a destructive mode, which he called an ominous beginning. 

“I would have been happy and silent had the State prospered. It was not the case. Day by day, people are being oppressed,” he alleged.  The State’s economy has become a victim of mismanagement and is now stuck in a debt trap with more than Rs 7 lakh crore.

