STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Pawan’s only agenda is to help Naidu: Perni Nani

He questioned why he suddenly came out with the concept to ensure no split of anti-YSRC votes.

Published: 15th March 2022 05:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th March 2022 05:52 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh Transport Minister Perni Venkataramaiah

Perni Venkataramaiah (Photo | YouTube screengrab)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Flaying Janasena chief Pawan Kalyan for his remarks against Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and YSRC, Transportation and I&PR Minister Perni Venkatramaiah said the sole agenda of Pawan Kalyan was to criticise the YSRC government and support the TDP.

Addressing the media on Monday night, he said if Pawan Kalyan formed the party to raise voice against injustice as claimed by him, why was he silent from 2014 to 2019 when Naidu was in power. He questioned why he suddenly came out with the concept to ensure no split of anti-YSRC votes. Describing Pawan Kalyan as a confused leader who doesn’t have any ideology, the minister slammed the actor-turned politician for targeting YSRCP ministers and MLAs  personally.

The minister questioned why Pawan did not speak against the BJP, which didn’t give special category status to the State and  didn’t implement the bifurcation promises. He challenged the Janasena chief to speak about the Polavaram project and steel plant in Kadapa. “His only aim is to  bring Congress, TDP, BJP,CPI, CPM under one roof to fight the next election against Jagan,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pawan KalyanYS Jagan Mohan ReddyPerni Venkatramaiah Janasena
India Matters
The Kashmir Files. ( File Photo)
UP too makes 'The Kashmir Files' tax-free as political slugfest starts over film
Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai (Photo | Express)
Everyone has to follow HC's order: Karnataka CM Bommai on court ruling
Manipur CM N Biren Singh (L) and minister Thongam Biswajit Singh (Photo| EPS)
Game of Thrones in Manipur as BJP's national leadership to decide on next CM
Sumayya with her students in HMS AUP School at Thurakkal in Malappuram.
Kerala teacher lets students sing ‘Srivalli’ while taking notes, video goes viral

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp