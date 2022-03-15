Pawan’s only agenda is to help Naidu: Perni Nani

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Flaying Janasena chief Pawan Kalyan for his remarks against Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and YSRC, Transportation and I&PR Minister Perni Venkatramaiah said the sole agenda of Pawan Kalyan was to criticise the YSRC government and support the TDP.

Addressing the media on Monday night, he said if Pawan Kalyan formed the party to raise voice against injustice as claimed by him, why was he silent from 2014 to 2019 when Naidu was in power. He questioned why he suddenly came out with the concept to ensure no split of anti-YSRC votes. Describing Pawan Kalyan as a confused leader who doesn’t have any ideology, the minister slammed the actor-turned politician for targeting YSRCP ministers and MLAs personally.

The minister questioned why Pawan did not speak against the BJP, which didn’t give special category status to the State and didn’t implement the bifurcation promises. He challenged the Janasena chief to speak about the Polavaram project and steel plant in Kadapa. “His only aim is to bring Congress, TDP, BJP,CPI, CPM under one roof to fight the next election against Jagan,” he said.