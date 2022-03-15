STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Rope in Akshaya Patra for supplying mid-day meals in govt schools: Nivas

The Collector said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy inaugurated Akshaya Patra kitchen at Mangalagiri last month.

Published: 15th March 2022 05:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th March 2022 05:38 AM   |  A+A-

The Akshaya Patra Foundation.

The Akshaya Patra Foundation. (Photo | Twitter/Akshaya Patra)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Collector J Nivas on Monday instructed the District Education Officer (DEO) to entrust duties of supplying mid-day meals for students of various government schools to the Akshaya Patra Foundation.

Instructing the officials to expedite development works during the Spandana programme held at the Collector Camp office, Nivas told education department officials to study the supply of mid-day meals for 50,000 students by the Akshaya Patra Foundation in Guntur district. He said that a pilot project will be taken up at all schools in Ibrahimpatnam mandal.

The Collector said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy inaugurated Akshaya Patra kitchen at Mangalagiri last month. “With the help of Akshaya Patra, we will supply quality food to at least 20,000 students in the district,” Nivas said. He said special furniture incentives worth Rs 25,000 will be given to those five departments, which set up their offices first after the division of the district. 

He also handed over appointment letters to 30 physically handicapped candidates, who got backlog postings through the department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities and Social Justice and Empowerment.

TAGS
J Nivas Akshaya Patra Foundation YS Jagan Mohan Reddy
