Surge in devotee footfall at Kanaka Durga temple

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With the authorities of Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam (SDMSD) lifting Covid-19 restrictions and increasing darshan timings, devotee rush has increased atop Indrakeeladri for the past three days.

Durga temple, which was recording an average of 15,000 devotee footfall for the past two years due to Covid-19 restrictions and reduced darshan hours, is recording 20,000 to 30,000 footfalls on working days and 30,000 to 50,000 on weekends.

It may be recalled that Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam has enhanced darshan timings by two hours in view of relaxation of curfew, which came into effect from March 3.

According to the temple officials, morning prayers are being held at 4 am followed by Kadgamalarchana puja, when the devotees are allowed to have darshan of the presiding deity. Devotees need to purchase special tickets for darshan during the early hours.

Temple executive officer (EO) Darbamulla Bramarambha said they are allowing devotees to have darshan from 5 am in the morning to 10 pm in the night. Devotees will be allowed to have Antaralaya darshan soon, the EO said.

“Due to Covid-19 restrictions, we reduced darshan timings and suspended several pujas, including Antaralaya darshan, which was cancelled two years ago. With no serious cases of Covid-19, everything is coming back to normal,” Bramarambha said.

She further said the temple authorities are making arrangements atop Indrakeeladri and Mallikharjuna Mahamandapam for devotees visiting the temple.

“Anticipating the rush, we are making alternate arrangements for vehicle parking, queue lines and Annadanam seva. With daily temperatures soaring high, temporary shelters for devotees have been installed atop Indrakeeladri,” the EO added.