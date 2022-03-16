AP records 59 new Covid-19 infections

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh reported 59 new Covid infections from more than 10,000 samples tested in 24 hours ending at 9 am on Tuesday. Anantapur district has been witnessing a spike in fresh infections for the last few days and has reported 28 new cases on Tuesday, which is almost half the total infections reported in the State. The active caseload in the district, which plunged below the 100 mark a couple of days ago, has now reached 118.

While four districts reported no new infections, eight districts logged less than 10 cases each. Four districts in Rayalaseema accounted for 30 new infections while three north coastal Andhra districts reported six new infections. As many as 83 recovered from the virus bringing down the active caseload to 523. No deaths were reported on Tuesday and cumulative fatalities remain at 14,730.