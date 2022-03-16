CM Jagan gives roadmap for 2024 elections

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Switching to election mode, YSRC supremo and Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has hinted at total revamp of his Cabinet and at the same time assured that dropped ministers will be given party responsibilities — either as district presidents or regional coordinators — to drive the party to victory in the next elections.

“There may be a slight exemption considering caste equations. Otherwise, more or less it will be a total revamp of the Cabinet,’’ Jagan said at the YSRC Legislature Party meeting held on Tuesday.

A day after Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan dropped enough indications of a broader alliance to defeat the ruling YSRC, Jagan held the meeting to guide the YSRC MLAs on activities to be taken up in the next two years to retain power in the State. Not just explaining the role to be played by an MLA at his level, the YSRC chief said the organisational structure will also be strengthened for the next elections.

To boost the morale of those who will lose a place in the Cabinet, Jagan said the dropped ministers will be taken back into the Cabinet (after forming the government again) if they ensure the victory of the party.

Exhorting the legislators to reorient their activities, Jagan said, “As per my experience, which most of you will agree, nothing is more effective than reaching out to every household to win and sit in the Assembly as an MLA. You have to visit every door at least thrice or a minimum two times.’’

YSRC to form party panels before plenary on July 8

Explain welfare schemes to people: Jagan to MLAs

Asserting that it will be difficult even for a strong MLA to win if he does not reach out to the people, he said, “You have sit in your home till now, and people came to you. Now, you have to go to the people’s doorstep.’’

Stating that village and ward volunteers will be awarded for their meritorious services from Ugadi, the YSRC chief urged the party MLAs to utilise the opportunity to visit villages/ wards and reach out to every household, highlighting the State government’s achievements. “Explain our welfare schemes and seek the people’s blessings,’’ he advised.

“The winning chances of a candidate largely depend on how effectively he will take the government schemes to the people. I will closely monitor MLAs’ visits to village/ ward secretariats on a daily basis,” he cautioned.

Jagan made it clear that performance is the key to get the YSRC ticket and a survey will be conducted on the performance of each and every legislator. “Only if the survey findings are satisfactory, you will get a chance to contest again,’’ he averred.

Jagan underlined the need to rejuvenate booth committees to fur ther strengthen the party. Every booth committee should have 50 per cent of women members.

The party will also constitute village, mandal and district level committees before the YSRC plenary on July 8. As the number of districts will go up to 26 in the State, the number of regional coordinators will also be increased to eight, he added.