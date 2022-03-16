STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Govt extends Badugu Vikasam deadline

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (APIIC) chairman Mettu Govinda Reddy said the government has extended the deadline to apply for restoration of lands given to entrepreneurs from SC and ST communities under ‘Badugu Vikasam’, till March 31.

As per the guidelines, lands are given to them on lease, with an option to buy the lands after 10 years of successful business operations. 

However, the government, to favour the beneficiaries, took the decision as many SC and ST industrialists availed lands from the government on lease but could not show any progress in the last 10 years for financial and other causes. 

The beneficiaries are suggested to submit applications in the APIIC offices in their respective districts by March 31 for restoration of the lands under One Time Settlement.

