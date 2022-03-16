Krishna SP conducts Rachabanda

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Krishna SP Siddharth Kaushal on Tuesday interacted with people of Veladi Kothapalem, as part of the ‘Rachabanda’ programme.

Before the event, the SP visited Magallu village in Nandigama mandal and participated in Pratyaksha Spandana held at the village secretariat. Addressing media persons on the occasion, the SP said that he was trying to bring in a system through which villagers could file complaints or grievances by visiting nearby village secretariats, instead of police stations.

“We are trying to bring police services to the doorsteps of the people. We have achieved the same with Pratyaksha Spandana,” the SP explained. At the programme, the locals filed a complaint against some cotton mediators, who they alleged cheated them by producing fake weigh bills.

He also gave a live demonstration on the functioning of Pratyaksha Spandana in solving problems in less than a week. He took a complaint from a farmer over video conference. The farmer told the district police official about the issues he had with his neighbour. The SP instructed police officials to resolve the issue at the earliest.