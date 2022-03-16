Amit Shah told us to work with JSP to form government: Somu Veeraju

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: BJP state president Somu Veeraju has said Union Home Minister Amit Shah, during his visit to Tirupati two months ago, gave a road map for the party in the State. Speaking to mediapersons, he said the State unit got clear indications to work along with the Janasena to strive for forming an alliance government in AP in 2024. It may be recalled that Janasena chief Pawan Kalyan said on Monday that he was waiting for a road map from his ally BJP to dethrone the YSRC in the State.

The BJP State chief said they were strengthening the party from booth-level. “As a part of it, we are setting up shakti kendras across the State. We will launch joint agitations along with Jana Sena against the YSRC government,” he said.

Veerraju alleged that the government ignored the irrigation projects in north Andhra and Rayalaseema. The BJP will be launching Rayalaseema ranabheri on March 19 demanding completion of all pending irrigation projects.

“The YSRC cheated youth by promising to give 2.3 lakh jobs. The DSC for recruitment of teacher posts was not issued. There was no recruitment in the police, revenue, civil engineering and electricity departments in the state,” he alleged. The Centre has allocated Rs 30,000 crore for 20 lakh houses in the state, the BJP leader said.