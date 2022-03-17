692 AP students brought back from Ukraine

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: YSRC MP Dr B Satyavathi said the process of bringing back the AP medical students stranded in the war-hit Ukraine has been completed. Speaking to media persons in New Delhi, she said a total 692 students from AP pursuing medical education in Ukraine have been brought back to India. On behalf of the MPs, she thanked Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for his efforts to bring back the stranded medicos from Ukraine.Dr Satyavathi said once the 16 new medical colleges commence operations in Andhra Pradesh, the need for our students to go to other countries for pursue medical education will come down to a great extent.