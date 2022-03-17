STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
AP student takes part in youth festival in Parliament

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Sikindhar Jaladi, a first-year BTech Computer Science student at SRM University-AP, won district and State-level elocution competitions and participated in the National Youth Parliament Festival 2022 conducted by the Union Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports. The national-level competition was held in the Parliament House (Sansad Bhavan) in the presence of Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Singh Thakur, Minister of State, Youth Affairs & Sports Nisith Pramanik, other ministers and parliamentarians. “I am delighted for the opportunity to speak at Parliament, which is the highest forum of discussion and debate on public issues and national policy,” said Sikindhar. Prof. V S Rao, Vice-Chancellor, SRM University-AP, said, “We are proud of Sikindhar for representing the State and wish him all the best to scale greater heights in future”.

