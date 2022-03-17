STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

AP women’s panel comes up with Sabala WhatsApp No 6302666254

Speaking on the occasion, Padma said women are heading forward in every profession with hard work and determination.

Published: 17th March 2022 06:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th March 2022 06:30 AM   |  A+A-

women safety disha act

Image used for representational purpose

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: The Andhra Pradesh Women’s Commission has come up with a WhatsApp number -- Sabala WhatsApp number 6302666254 -- especially to address the issues of women employees. AP Women’s Commission Chairman Vasireddy Padma appealed to women employees to utilise the number and added that the commission will look into every grievance and render justice.

By conducting regional meetings to address the issues of women employees, the AP Women’s Commission has taken a step forward to stop the abuse of women at the workplace in the State, said Vasireddy Padma.The Women’s Commission, in coordination with Spandana Eda International Foundation, conducted an awareness meeting on issues being faced by women at the workplace and measures to be taken to prevent them at the ZP Conference Hall here on Wednesday. 

Speaking on the occasion, Padma said women are heading forward in every profession with hard work and determination. But most of them are facing several hurdles at their workplace in the form of harassment, sexual abuse from higher officials. Though many such incidents came to light, no strict action is taken against such officers which are demoralising the women who want to come forward and report such incidents. 

In order to change this, severe action should be taken against the accused, she added. She also said the internal complaint committees list should be displayed at every office so that all women employees are aware of these committees and utilise them for their grievance redressal, she added. Women and Child Welfare Department Principal Secretary AR Anuradha, Guntur Joint Collector Rajakumari, Cyber Crime SP Radhika, women employees from Guntur, Prakasam and Nellore districts attended the meeting.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh Women’s Commission Sabala
India Matters
Adithya Rao
Man who planted bomb at Mangaluru airport gets 20 years in jail
Poster of the film 'Pada'.(Photo | Facebook)
Maoist supporters elated as Malayalam movie ‘Pada’ conquers many a heart
Image used for representational purpose only.
Thanks to Russia-Ukraine war, fully built houses may cost 15% more
Gautam Adani (File photo)
Gautam Adani adds USD 49 billion wealth in 2021, higher than global billionaires

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp