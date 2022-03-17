AP women’s panel comes up with Sabala WhatsApp No 6302666254

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: The Andhra Pradesh Women’s Commission has come up with a WhatsApp number -- Sabala WhatsApp number 6302666254 -- especially to address the issues of women employees. AP Women’s Commission Chairman Vasireddy Padma appealed to women employees to utilise the number and added that the commission will look into every grievance and render justice.

By conducting regional meetings to address the issues of women employees, the AP Women’s Commission has taken a step forward to stop the abuse of women at the workplace in the State, said Vasireddy Padma.The Women’s Commission, in coordination with Spandana Eda International Foundation, conducted an awareness meeting on issues being faced by women at the workplace and measures to be taken to prevent them at the ZP Conference Hall here on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Padma said women are heading forward in every profession with hard work and determination. But most of them are facing several hurdles at their workplace in the form of harassment, sexual abuse from higher officials. Though many such incidents came to light, no strict action is taken against such officers which are demoralising the women who want to come forward and report such incidents.

In order to change this, severe action should be taken against the accused, she added. She also said the internal complaint committees list should be displayed at every office so that all women employees are aware of these committees and utilise them for their grievance redressal, she added. Women and Child Welfare Department Principal Secretary AR Anuradha, Guntur Joint Collector Rajakumari, Cyber Crime SP Radhika, women employees from Guntur, Prakasam and Nellore districts attended the meeting.