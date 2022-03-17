Bill to protect govt quota seats in private universities tabled

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State government on Wednesday tabled a bill in the Assembly amending the AP Private Universities (Establishment and Regulation) (Amendment) Act, 2022. The bill is intended to protect the existing government quota in colleges/institutions that will become private universities.

The government has proposed to establish private universities in the State as per provisions of the National Education Policy-2020 which envisages colleges to strive to become autonomous and eventually transform into universities.

As per the bill, well-performing colleges in the State which have got a reputation for offering world-class education and consistently obtained higher NAAC or NBA accreditation will only be allowed to become private universities.

Official sources said the existing, well-performing, self-financed institutions operating under a society or a trust, are likely to come forward to set up a private university. The existing self-financed institutions already offer a certain percentage of seats like 70 for engineering courses, 75 for BEd and 80 for law and physical education courses, of the sanctioned intake as ‘Convener Quota’.

However, as per the existing provisions and as amended in the Act 20 of 2021, by converting the existing colleges into private university, only 50% or a minimum 35% of seats will be reserved under the government quota.

As a result, the government quota will be reduced considerably with the existing institutions becoming private universities, thereby affecting the prospects of the meritorious students as the existing convener quota seats in the institutions are not protected to be covered under government quota at present. Thus, the government came up with the amendment to provide and protect existing opportunities for all students.

In case of conversion of an existing institution into a private university, admission of students into the existing approved intake should be regulated by the rules of admission and seat sharing as applicable to a college.

In fact, the government has already earmarked a quota of 50% seats with regard to medical and dental courses and a minimum 35% of seats in every other course of study in the greenfield universities. The objective of the government is to provide quality education and ensure that it is accessible to meritorious students belonging to socially and economically backward sections. It has been envisioned that local students must get opportunities to study in private universities established in the State.

Scheduled time of Act

The scheduled date of commencement of the amended Andhra Pradesh Private Universities (Establishment and Regulation) (Amendment) Act, 2022 should be January 12, 2022 since the first Brownfield University of the State came into existence on the said date