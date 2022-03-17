STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Covid vaccination for 12-14 age group begins

14.9 lakh children in State born between March 15, 2008 and March 15, 2010 are eligible to get vaccinated

Published: 17th March 2022 06:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th March 2022 06:25 AM   |  A+A-

A vaccine being loaded into a syringe

Image used for representational purpose only.. (File photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Vaccination for the 12-14 age group of children against Covid-19 commenced across Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday. On the first day, a total of 1,732 children were administered the Covid vaccine by 8 pm, as per the CoWIN dashboard. As per the State health department officials, a total 14.9 lakh children in the State born between March 15, 2008 and March 15, 2010 are eligible to get vaccinated.

A total of 15.21 lakh doses have been positioned across the State. CorBEvax, manufactured by Biological E, will be administered to this group. Two doses of intramuscular vaccine will be administered with an interval of 28 days. On the first day, out of 13 districts, vaccination was done in nine and the highest number of beneficiaries administered vaccine was in Krishna district — 1,363.

It was followed by Nellore (160), Anantapur (117), Visakhapatnam (27), West Godavari (24), East Godavari (20), Kadapa (11) Chittoor (8), and Guntur (2). Director of public health Dr Hymavati said they have made all arrangements for the vaccination to the 12-14 age group and that sufficient doses of the vaccine have been positioned.

She said beneficiaries can get themselves registered to get vaccinated at the vaccination centres in government hospitals. As per the guidelines, the registration can be done through the following modes — self-registration through an existing account on CoWIN of a family member or by creating a new account through a unique mobile number. It can also be done through onsite registration by the beneficiary in facilitated registration mode and appointments can be booked online or on site (walk-in) for the 12-14 age group.

