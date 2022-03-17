STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Heatwave prevails in 46 mandals of AP, 101 more likely to come in list

The summer just set in and the daytime temperatures started soaring in the State. Several places across the State are experiencing heatwave.

Published: 17th March 2022 06:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th March 2022 06:20 AM   |  A+A-

Simmering heat creates a mirage on BRTS road in Vijayawada on Wednesday | P Ravindra Babu

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The summer just set in and the daytime temperatures started soaring in the State. Several places across the State are experiencing heatwave. According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), severe heatwave conditions prevailed in three mandals and heatwaves in 43 mandals. There are 670 mandals in the State. On Thursday, severe heatwave condition is likely to prevail in eight more mandals and heatwaves in 93 more mandals. By Friday, the severity is expected to reduce and only 13 mandals are expected to have heatwaves. Severe heatwave is a condition in which the difference between the actual daytime temperature and normal daytime temperature is more than 7 degree Celsius. Similarly, heatwave is a condition in which the difference between normal daytime temperature and normal daytime temperature is more than 5 and less than 6 degree Celsius.

All the three mandals which experienced severe heatwave conditions are in Visakhapatnam district and heatwaves were reported in 20 mandals of Visakhapatnam district, six mandals of Krishna, four mandals of Kurnool, three mandals each of Kadapa and East Godavari, two mandals each of Vizianagaram and West Godavari, one mandal each of Guntur, Prakasam and Chittoor districts. The highest daytime temperature of 40.3 degree Celsius on Wednesday was recorded at four places — Kothur of Srikakulam, Bethamcharla of Kurnool, Appanapalem (Kothavalasa) of Vizianagaram and Kondapalle (Ibrahmipatnam) of Krishna district. A total of 10 places in the State recorded daytime temperatures of more than 40 degree Celsius.

