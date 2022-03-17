Mudslide at construction site kills 3 in Guntur

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Three workers were killed when a huge pile of mud fell on them while digging the foundation for a multiplex, at Muthyala Reddy Nagar on the Amaravati Road in the city on Wednesday. The construction company took up works even though the Guntur Municipal Corporation directed it to stop them citing some flaws in the plan of the proposed complex.

The deceased were identified as Mazbul from Bihar, and Majnu and Ameen from West Bengal. Two others, Saddam and Hafeez, who were injured in the mudslide, are undergoing treatment at the Guntur GGH.

About a 40-feet trench was dug to construct a cellar of the multiplex. SV Builders and Developers took up the project in one acre. As many as 40 workers from Bihar and West Bengal were working at the site when the mishap occurred. Two workers stuck in the mud were rescued by fellow workers. GVMC officials rushed to the spot and oversaw rescue operations.

Ameen, who was seriously injured in the incident, died after being admitted to a hospital. Guntur Mayor Kavati Manohar Naidu and GMC Commissioner Nishant Kumar visited the spot. One of the workers said centring works were being done at the site when a big heap of mud suddenly fell on five workers. The builder had sought permission to construct a G+6 multiplex. But the plan was not approved due to some flaws. Ignoring GMC’s directive, the builder continued with the works.

The Mayor and the GMC chief said a committee with town planning officials, additional commissioner and sub-collector level official was constituted to probe the incident. As per the instructions of the GMC town planning officials, an FIR was filed against the site engineer, licensed technical person and the builder for violating the regulations. 137 ward planning secretary, town planning supervisor, town planning and buildings observer were sacked for dereliction of duties. The Mayor said stringent action will be taken against the builder. He also said Rs 10 lakh aid will be provided to the families of the three workers.

Firm took up project sans approval

The builder had applied for permission to construct a G+6 multiplex. But the plan was not approved due to some flaws. Ignoring the civic body’s directive, the builder continued with the project works.