Opposition’s privilege motion against CM rejected

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: For the third consecutive day, the Jangareddygudem ‘hooch deaths’ rocked the State Assembly with TDP members disrupting the proceedings of the House demanding a discussion on the issue. Speaker Tammineni Sitaram suspended 11 Opposition members for the day. This is the second consecutive day that the 11 members were suspended after five senior members of the party were suspended for the rest of the Budget session three days ago.

The TDP members, on the other hand, moved a privilege motion against Leader of the House and Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for misleading the House regarding the death of 18 people in the ‘hooch’ tragedy. The motion was rejected by the Speaker.As soon as the House convened in the morning, the TDP MLAs rushed into the well raising slogans demanding the resignation of the Chief Minister for misleading the House on the suspicious deaths in Jangareddygudem of West Godavari district.

The TDP members argued how can the Chief Minister say that the deaths that took place in Jangareddygudem were natural when the police registered FIRs. They also pointed out that while the Chief Minister said the deaths were natural, Deputy Chief Minister (Health) Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas (Nani) admitted that there were some deaths caused by consumption of spurious liquor.

Taking exception to disruption of proceedings by the TDP MLAs, Legislative Affairs Minister Buggana Rajendranath, Agriculture Minister K Kannababu and other ruling party leaders said it became a routine practice for the opposition members to stall the proceedings of the House.

However, with the opposition MLAs remained reluctant and continued to raise slogans, Deputy Chief Minister (Excise) K Narayana Swamy moved the motion for suspension of 11 TDP MLAs.

The Speaker announced the suspension of Adireddy Bhavani, Bendalam Prakash, PGVR Naidu, V Ramakrishna Babu, Nimmakayala China Rajappa, V Jogeswara Rao, Manthena Ramaraju, Gadde Rammohan, Yeluri Sambasiva Rao, Gottipati Ravi Kumar and Anagani Satya Prasad.

The TDP MLCs also disrupted the proceedings in the Legislative Council over the ‘hooch deaths’ in Jangareddygudem.