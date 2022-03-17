STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Women kidnap 4-day-old infant from KGH

Published: 17th March 2022 06:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th March 2022 06:19 AM   |  A+A-

Kidnap

Image used for representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: A search is underway for two women who allegedly kidnapped a four-year-old baby girl from the King George Hospital (KGH) here, police said, adding that the newborn was taken away from the gynaecology ward around 7.30 pm on Wednesday.

An unidentified woman entered the ward and took away the infant. The baby’s grandmother and uncle assumed her to be a staff member and did not raise an alarm. When the woman failed to return, they informed the ward staff, who alerted the police. The One-Town Police rushed to the hospital and checked the CCTV footage. 

A churidar-clad woman was seen carrying the baby to the hospital’s main entrance along with another woman draped in saree. They boarded an auto and got down before Gurudwara Junction. Police suspect the involvement of more people in the incident. 

They have deployed special teams and alerted all police stations to trace the baby and the kidnappers. Later, King George Hospital superintendent Mythili along with doctors and hospital staff visited the ward and enquired about the incident. Appayamma (21) of Routhapalem in Padmanabham mandal had given birth to the baby on March 13.

More people involved in kidnap?
Comments

