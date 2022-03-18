1.8L in Vizag to get house sites in April

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: House sites will be given to 1.8 lakh beneficiaries in Visakhapatnam in April, Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy announced on Thursday, adding that the construction of houses, too, will be launched on the same day under Pedalandiri Ki Illu (housing for poor scheme).Making the announcement during the short discussion on housing in the State Assembly, he said the decision was taken after the High Court gave the clearance.

The CM thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the assistance to the Housing Scheme under which 15.6 lakh houses are being constructed in the first phase at a cost of Rs 28,000 crore. He said that the government is committed to the initiative despite hurdles being created by the Opposition. As many as 30.76 lakh house sites have been provided and construction of 15.60 lakh houses have been taken up in the first phase. “Once they are completed, it is no different from giving assets worth Rs 4-7 lakh to every sister in the state providing them security, status and assurance,” the Chief Minister said.

Terming the Housing for Poor ‘the greatest of all good programmes,’ Jagan said every person desires to own a house and spends his lifetime savings to have one. Most of the poor are unable to fulfil this dream and the government, through Pedalandariki Illu, is fulfilling their dream.

“We have taken this up as a Maha Yagna with government, officials and people’s representatives collectively to make it a success. A total of 71,811 acres was acquired through various means. The land with a market value of Rs 25,000 in the form of house plots has been given as an asset to 30.76 lakh women in the state,” the Chief Minister said.

Elaborating, he said out of those 30.76 lakh houses, 2.62 lakh are TIDCO, and the beneficiaries own the undivided share of land. “Looking at the size of some of the 17,005 colonies, they resemble municipalities, nagar panchayats and major gram panchayats. In a sense, we are not constructing houses, but towns,” he said. The chief minister said the government has been implementing the scheme in a transparent manner, without leaving any eligible beneficiary out.

Jagan said that Rs 32,909 crore is being spent on creating facilities such as drinking water, drains, roads, power supply, and internet connectivity, and for schools, hospitals, village secretariats, RBKs, and digital libraries, which will be established over a period of time. The scheme will create employment, providing 21.4 crore working days for workers and Rs 10.6 crore working days for skilled workers. It will boost the rural economy and will be a game changer in increasing GSDP, he observed.

Taking a dig at the Opposition, he said Chandrababu Naidu and his party leaders tried every trick to stall the initiative. He said the housing schemes during TDP’s term were laden with corruption and inflated costs. Minister for Housing Ch Sri Ranganatha Raju gave a statement on status of housing.