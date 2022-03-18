STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
60 places in AP record above 40 degree Celsius

Heat wave conditions continued across the State on Thursday with four mandals experiencing severe heatwave and 48 mandals heatwave.

Published: 18th March 2022

People having lime juice to beat heat in Vijayawada on Thursday | P Ravindra Babu

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Heatwave conditions continued across the State on Thursday with four mandals experiencing a severe heatwave and 48 mandals heatwaves.

However, on a positive note, there is no forecast of a heatwave for Friday. All the four mandals which experienced severe heatwave conditions are in Visakhapatnam district and heatwaves were reported in 11 mandals of Kurnool district, 10 mandals of Kadapa district, nine mandals of East Godavari district, seven mandals of Visakhapatnam district, five mandals of Anantapur district, two mandals each of Chittoor and West Godavari, one mandal each of Guntur and Krishna districts. The highest daytime temperature of 40.9 degree Celsius on Thursday was recorded at three places — Makkuva of Vizianagaram, Gambheeram (Anandapuram) of Visakhapatnam, and Nuna (Vijayawada Rural) of Krishna district.

A total of 60 places in the State recorded daytime temperatures of more than 40 degree Celsius on Thursday.

Heatwave

4 mandals: severe heatwave
48 mandals: heatwave
No heatwave forecast today

