Abducted baby reunited with mum

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: A four-day-old baby girl, kidnapped from the gynaecology ward of King George Hospital (KGH) here on Wednesday night, was rescued and reunited with her parents on Thursday.The police, with the help of CCTV footage, arrested five people from Jarjangi village in Kotabommali mandal, Srikakulam district. The accused were identified as Yashoda, Gayatri, Geetha, Madina Rajesh and Madina Lakshmi.

Residents of Kothavaraka in Srikakulam, Rajesh and Lakshmi have been childless for 13 years. They planned to ‘adopt’ a child and in the process met Gayathri, Yashoda and Geetha. Some people had informed the couple that they could get kids, belonging to poor families, at KGH if they paid them money.“Earlier, they went to KGH and got acquainted with a couple, Gamili Prakash and Kondamma of Gamili in G Madugula. They were expecting their fifth child. Rajesh and Lakshmi paid `20,000 as advance to the couple but unfortunately the newborn died. Kondamma absconded from the hospital with the money,” Visakhapatnam CP Manish Kumar Sinha said.

Meanwhile, Appayamma (21) of Revidi Rowthupalem village in Padmanabham mandal was admitted to KGH on March 11. She gave birth to the baby girl on March 13 and was to be discharged on Thursday.

Gayatri, clad in an ash-coloured churidar, went to the gynaecology ward to enquire if anyone had delivered a girl child. While she was loitering in the ward, Appayamma and her mother mistook her to be a doctor/nurse and informed her that the baby was not doing well.

The accused told them that she would send another woman to take the baby to the doctor. They then handed over her baby to Yashoda, who entered the ward. CCTV visuals showed Gayathri and Yashoda leaving the hospital with the baby. However, the footage was not of much help.

“An auto driver, who took the women, told the police that he had dropped them near Gurudwara Junction. Gayatri was the first one to be identified with the help of visuals from a CCTV camera installed in a shop from where she had bought a water bottle,’’ Manish Kumar Sinha said, adding that after the baby was kidnapped, Yashoda and Gayathri handed the infant to Rajesh and Lakshmi, who were waiting in a car at the junction. Gayatri accompanied them and all three headed towards Etcherla and from there to Kotabommali.

With the help of Srikakulam police, the abductors were nabbed and the baby girl was rescued near Kotabommali.The infant’s father, Sankar Rao, said he was at the hospital till 5 p m on Wednesday after which his brother-in-law and mother-in-law were with his wife. He thanked the police.