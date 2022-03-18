Don’t carry mobiles into House: Speaker to MLAs 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Assembly Speaker Tammineni Sitaram on Thursday gave a ruling that legislators would not be allowed to carry mobile phones into the House. The Speaker said he got reliable information that some TDP MLAs provided videos of House proceedings to the media after recording them on their mobile phones.

When some TDP MLAs alleged that some ruling YSRC MLAs were also doing it, the Speaker said the ruling applies to all and urged the ruling and opposition legislators to surrender their mobile phones voluntarily before entering the House.

The Speaker also ruled that tearing of papers, interruption of House proceedings, disorderly expression of dissent and other things would not be allowed in the House. Earlier, the Speaker rejected the adjournment motion given by the Opposition TDP on country-made liquor. He also stated that the privilege notice of TDP members was rejected as it was not in order.

Telugu Desam MLAs continued disruption of the House proceedings demanding a discussion on ‘hooch deaths’ in Jangareddygudem of West Godavari district. Soon after the Assembly met, the TDP MLAs rushed into the well and staged a protest. Holding placards, they raised slogans against Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and the YSRC government.

The Speaker continued the Question Hour amid sloganeering by TDP MLAs. They did not relent despite repeated appeals by the Speaker to return to their seats and remain calm. Taking serious view of the unruly behaviour of the Opposition members, the Speaker suspended the TDP MLAs for the third consecutive day.

They included Adireddy Bhavani, Bendalam Prakash, PGVR Naidu, V Ramakrishna Babu, Nimmakayala China Rajappa, V Jogeswara Rao, Manthena Ramaraju, Gadde Rammohan, Yeluri Sambasiva Rao, Gottipati Ravi Kumar and Anagani Satya Prasad.