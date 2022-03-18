STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Don’t carry mobiles into House: Speaker to MLAs 

TDP MLAs suspended for the third consecutive day for disrupting House proceedings, Opposition’s adjournment motion rejected

Published: 18th March 2022 06:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th March 2022 06:09 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy speaks in the Assembly (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Assembly Speaker Tammineni Sitaram on Thursday gave a ruling that legislators would not be allowed to carry mobile phones into the House. The Speaker said he got reliable information that some TDP MLAs provided videos of House proceedings to the media after recording them on their mobile phones.

When some TDP MLAs alleged that some ruling YSRC MLAs were also doing it, the Speaker said the ruling applies to all and urged the ruling and opposition legislators to surrender their mobile phones voluntarily before entering the House. 

The Speaker also ruled that tearing of papers, interruption of House proceedings, disorderly expression of dissent and other things would not be allowed in the House. Earlier, the Speaker rejected the adjournment motion given by the Opposition TDP on country-made liquor. He also stated that the privilege notice of TDP members was rejected as it was not in order.

Telugu Desam MLAs continued disruption of the House proceedings demanding a discussion on ‘hooch deaths’ in Jangareddygudem of West Godavari district. Soon after the Assembly met, the TDP MLAs rushed into the well and staged a protest. Holding placards, they raised slogans against Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and the YSRC government. 

The Speaker continued the Question Hour amid sloganeering by TDP MLAs. They did not relent despite repeated appeals by the Speaker to return to their seats and remain calm. Taking serious view of the unruly behaviour of the Opposition members, the Speaker suspended the TDP MLAs for the third consecutive day.  

They included Adireddy Bhavani, Bendalam Prakash, PGVR Naidu, V Ramakrishna Babu, Nimmakayala China Rajappa, V Jogeswara Rao, Manthena Ramaraju, Gadde Rammohan, Yeluri Sambasiva Rao, Gottipati Ravi Kumar and Anagani Satya Prasad.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tammineni Sitaram YSRC
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AFP)
COVID-19: Kerala revokes special leaves to employees
Deer dies of anthrax on IIT-Madras campus, outbreak suspected
Social media overdose: Digital de-addiction centres for kids soon
Soji Joseph and Diya Joseph with their children Liz Maria, Jais Joseph and Chris Joseph. (Photo | ENS)
Put off by 'puttu', nine-year-old tears apart Kerala breakfast dish in school essay

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp