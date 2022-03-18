STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Handlooms a symbol of Indian culture: AP Governor

Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan on Friday said handlooms played an important role in the freedom movement.

Published: 18th March 2022 05:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th March 2022 05:51 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

Buyers at the National Handloom Exhibition
in Vijayawada on Thursday | Prasant Madugula

VIJAYAWADA: Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan on Friday said handlooms played an important role in the freedom movement. The handloom sector needs to be protected as it is considered a symbol of the Indian culture, he said. APCO Chairman Chillapalli Mohana Rao called on the Governor at the Raj Bhavan and apprised him of the steps taken for the sustainability of the handloom sector and schemes being implemented for the welfare of weavers in the State. He said the handloom sector requires all the encouragement as it is next to agriculture in the  provision of employment to people in rural areas and underlined the need to exempt handloom products from GST. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Biswa Bhusan Harichandan APCO
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AFP)
COVID-19: Kerala revokes special leaves to employees
Deer dies of anthrax on IIT-Madras campus, outbreak suspected
Social media overdose: Digital de-addiction centres for kids soon
Soji Joseph and Diya Joseph with their children Liz Maria, Jais Joseph and Chris Joseph. (Photo | ENS)
Put off by 'puttu', nine-year-old tears apart Kerala breakfast dish in school essay

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp