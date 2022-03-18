Handlooms a symbol of Indian culture: AP Governor

By Express News Service

Buyers at the National Handloom Exhibition

in Vijayawada on Thursday | Prasant Madugula

VIJAYAWADA: Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan on Friday said handlooms played an important role in the freedom movement. The handloom sector needs to be protected as it is considered a symbol of the Indian culture, he said. APCO Chairman Chillapalli Mohana Rao called on the Governor at the Raj Bhavan and apprised him of the steps taken for the sustainability of the handloom sector and schemes being implemented for the welfare of weavers in the State. He said the handloom sector requires all the encouragement as it is next to agriculture in the provision of employment to people in rural areas and underlined the need to exempt handloom products from GST.