Prakasam realtor killed, eyewitness friend assaulted

ONGOLE: A businessman was reportedly beaten to death, near Goshala Road in Yerragondapalem town limits on Wednesday night. The assailants first made A Adinarayana, a realtor and steel trader, incapable of defending himself by spraying chilli on his eyes. Adinarayana was then beaten with boulders and his throat was slit, police said.

They also brutally assaulted Narayana Swamy Singh, the only eyewitness to the incident and a close friend of the deceased. Superintendent of Police (SP) Malika Garg inspected the murder scene on Thursday, and assured the media that the culprits will be caught early.

“We have already deployed special teams to catch the killers. The dog squad and clues team have extracted a few key evidences that can help us identify the culprits,” the SP added. Expressing shock over the murder, Education Minister and Yerragondapalem MLA Audimulapu Suresh urged the police to put the accused behind bars as early as possible.