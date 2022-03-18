Rs 12L fine on 38 buses for flouting norms

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Transport officials have booked and imposed penalty worth Rs 12 lakh on 38 private buses for transporting commercial goods without permission.The buses were caught violating the norms during a special drive conducted by five teams of motor vehicle inspectors across the district on Wednesday night.

In a press release, deputy transport commissioner (DTC) M Purendra said transporting commercial goods on private buses is a violation of the permit terms and cases must be registered against their operators. “During the special drive, the MVIs booked 38 private bus operators for transporting commercial goods in the luggage compartment for passengers without paying taxes. The goods were being transported in the form of parcel boxes, bundles and bags. He added that buses can also be fined for overcrowding of passengers or overloading goods. “Such vehicles can be fined Rs 25,000 to Rs 50,000.”