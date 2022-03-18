STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Steps taken to control prices of edible oils

In the raids conducted by the authorities, 54,145 metric tonnes of edible oil has been seized and 229 cases have been booked. 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The prices of edible oils have increased by Rs 25 to Rs 40 per litre in the State after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. In reply to a question in the AP Legislative Council on Thursday, the State government informed that all measures are being taken to control the edible oil prices. 

The government has already issued orders imposing limit on oil stocks to prevent hoarding and black marketing. Collectors and DSOs have been directed to conduct raids on edible oil dealers and traders and book cases against those who resort to unscrupulous trade practices. In the raids conducted by the authorities, 54,145 metric tonnes of edible oil has been seized and 229 cases have been booked. 

AP Oilfed will sell the edible oil through 100 dedicated outlets in Rythu Bazaars. It has also geared up to sell the edible oil through the AP Dairy Development Cooperative Federation milk outlets.

