Triple-murder accused dies in Kuwait prison

However, there is no official communication from the Embassy or officials about Venkatesh’s death.

Published: 18th March 2022 06:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th March 2022 06:10 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

KADAPA: Pillolla Venkatesh, the 35-year-old from Kadapa jailed in Kuwait for his alleged involvement in a triple murder case, died under suspicious circumstances on Thursday.While Kuwaiti authorities reportedly claimed that Venkatesh had ended his life, his wife Swathi alleged that her husband was killed by the prison officials.

A native of Dinnepadu in Lakkireddypalle, Venkatesh and his wife had gone to Kuwait two years ago in search of work. Venkatesh was initially hired as a driver by one Sher Ahmed, while Swathi worked as a domestic help. The 35-year-old later switched to another job.The Kuwait police had recently arrested Venkatesh for allegedly killing Ahmed, his wife and daughter. After Swathi was deported to India, she sought the help of district Superintendent of Police KKN Anburajan to bring her husband back. 

On Thursday, she received a call from her relatives, who work in Kuwait, informing her about the death of her husband. They sent photos of the body to Swathi. She then identified the deceased as her husband. However, there is no official communication from the Embassy or officials about Venkatesh’s death.

“Swathi alleged that the officials in Kuwait killed her husband as she was pressuring the officials in Kadapa for the release of her husband through diplomatic means.Venkatesh’s family members have now sought the government’s help for bringing his body home. 
 

