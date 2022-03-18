STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ukku Porata Committee calls for Vizag bandh on March 28

The one crore signature campaign launched by the Porata Committee is still underway.  

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: The Visakhapatnam Ukku Parirakshana Porata Committee, which has been spearheading the agitation against 100% strategic disinvestment of RINL, has decided to take the stir to Delhi. Speaking to mediapersons here on Thursday, Porata Committee chairman M Rajasekhar and convener J Ayodhyaram gave a call for Vizag bandh on March 28 to mark completion of 400 days of their stir against the steel plant privatisation.

Ayodhyaram alleged that legal and transaction advisors appointed for privatisation of RINL, were working secretly from New Delhi. Now, the Centre is set to appoint an asset valuer for RINL on April 4. Hence, all political parties and people’s organisations should wage a united struggle to resist RINL privatisation, he said.

The one crore signature campaign launched by the Porata Committee is still underway.  It will collect signatures of 100 MPs against privatisation of the steel plant and submit a representation to the President and the Prime Minister urging the Centre to reconsider its decision on privation of the steel plant, which is the pride of Andhra. The Porata Committee will continue the stir till the Centre revoked its decision on RINL privatisation, Rajasekhar said.


