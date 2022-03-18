Undertrial flees jail for second time in 5 days

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: District prison officials here were left red-faced after a 20-year-old undertrial escaped from the jail for the second time in five days on Thursday. Adding insult to injury, the prisoner, Chenchu Kullai alias Nani, fled the jail through same spot, despite the jail authorities posting a guard there. His sister had the first time convinced him to surrender, and even accompanied him back to the prison.

Nani of Abbipuram in Mahanandi was granted bail, but had none to sign the surety papers. Arrested in a murder case, he had been in the district jail since February 16.The youth had joined others for ‘mulaqat’ on March 12, though he did not have a visitor. On finding a small gap between the building and the boundary wall near the administrative block, he scaled the wall and bolted.After reaching home, Nani’s sister persuaded him to surrender as his bail application was being processed. She accompanied him and handed him over to the officials.

Following his escape, senior prison officials reviewed the security arrangements and posted a guard outside the compound wall to prevent a repeat of such incidents. However, police sources said the guard, aged around 45, could not catch up with a speeding and agile Nani.Around 8 am on Thursday, when the jail staff let the prisoners out of their barracks for morning chores, Nani escaped in the same fashion.

“The guard noticed Nani scaling the wall and tried to catch him, but the youngster managed to flee. The guard chased Nani for sometime but the latter disappeared in the bushes. The guard returned and alerted his superiors,’’ Kurnool district SP Ch Sudheer Kumar Reddy told TNIE.The SP visited the prison on Thursday once again and enquired about the manner in which Nani had fled the prison. He also interacted with the inmates and staff about the incident.Kurnool Taluka Police, who have registered a case against Nani for his March 12 adventure, registered another case on Thursday.