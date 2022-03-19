AP logs 75 Covid cases, 46 recoveries

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: For the first time after several days, the number of new Covid-19 infections were more than the number of recoveries in the State.The State recorded 75 new cases from 11,846 samples in 24 hours ending 9 am on Friday, taking the tally to 23,19,141.

According to the media bulletin issued by the State Command Control Room, Anantapur district continued to have the highest number of new cases. The district accounted for 23 cases followed by East Godavari with 14 and Visakhapatnam with 11 cases. Two districts — Kurnool and Srikakulam — did not report a single case, while the rest of the districts reported fresh infections in single digit.

With 46 more patients recovering from the virus, the cumulative number of recoveries reached 23,03,875. The toll remained at 14,730. The total number of active cases in the State stood at 536 with East Godavari district having the highest number of active cases (160) and Srikakulam district having the lowest of 4 cases.