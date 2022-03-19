AP temple priest seeks hereditary service rules

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: MV Soundararajan, convener of the Temples Protection Movement and chief priest of Chilkur Balaji temple along with MVR Sharma of Darshanam magazine, G Nageswara Siddhanthi and others met the Telangana state endowments commissioner Anil Kumar on Thursday in Hyderabad and requested him to implement succession and service rules for the Hereditary Archakas.

The delegation has taken on itself to revive Hereditary Archakatvam in ancient temples in Telangana and the meeting with Anil Kumar was part of its efforts. It brought to the notice of the official that in view of certain happenings in the department due to which the archakas are being troubled with petty cases by certain officials and are being suspended without any basis or policy. Responding to it, the endowment commissioner assured address the issue.