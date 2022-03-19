STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

AP temple priest seeks hereditary service rules

The delegation has taken on itself to revive Hereditary Archakatvam in ancient temples in Telangana and the meeting with Anil Kumar was part of its efforts.

Published: 19th March 2022 06:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th March 2022 06:16 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: MV Soundararajan, convener of the Temples Protection Movement and chief priest of Chilkur Balaji temple along with MVR Sharma of Darshanam magazine, G Nageswara Siddhanthi and others met the Telangana state endowments commissioner Anil Kumar on Thursday in Hyderabad and requested him to implement succession and service rules for the Hereditary Archakas.

The delegation has taken on itself to revive Hereditary Archakatvam in ancient temples in Telangana and the meeting with Anil Kumar was part of its efforts. It brought to the notice of the official that in view of certain happenings in the department due to which the archakas are being troubled with petty cases by certain officials and are being suspended without any basis or policy. Responding to it, the endowment commissioner assured address the issue. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
MV Soundararajan
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AFP)
COVID-19: Kerala revokes special leaves to employees
Deer dies of anthrax on IIT-Madras campus, outbreak suspected
Social media overdose: Digital de-addiction centres for kids soon
Soji Joseph and Diya Joseph with their children Liz Maria, Jais Joseph and Chris Joseph. (Photo | ENS)
Put off by 'puttu', nine-year-old tears apart Kerala breakfast dish in school essay

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp