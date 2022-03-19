STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
APSRTC ties up with AbhiBus for unified ticket system

The machines are capable to issue tickets, accept cashless payments, and act as GPS tracking tools and data collection points as well.

Published: 19th March 2022 06:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th March 2022 06:24 AM

APSRTC buses

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Ixigo through its AbhiBus brand has entered a master service agreement with Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) to set up, design, configure and maintain a ‘Unified Ticketing Solution’ (UTS) on APSRTC cloud platform.

The comprehensive ticket booking system will aid the APSRTC to bring all aspects of ticketing, reservation, tracking, and complaints about its intra-city and inter-city buses under one umbrella for greater commuter convenience.

The new UTS will include unified cashless payments, advance online ticket booking, bus passes, courier and parcel booking, a live bus tracking and passenger information system and a central command station.

With the help of unified ticketing, the APSRTC aims to facilitate cashless and efficient travel for all passengers within its network. The solution will offer a seamless sync between tickets booked through android-based ePOS machines, OTAs, and bus passes. Any change or update in fares, schedules, service charts will be refreshed without manual intervention.

This can reduce the IT infrastructure cost for the State carrier to a great extent. Passengers will be able to pay using multiple payment options such as eWallets, debit/credit card, UPI, and dynamic QR codes. The UTS System can help passengers buy, renew, and validate bus passes online. Open ticket feature can help passengers to book tickets in advance. The android-based ePOS machines are expected to be a useful tool for conductors and ground booking staff.

The machines are capable to issue tickets, accept cashless payments, and act as GPS tracking tools and data collection points as well.  “We are glad to partner with APSRTC which is one of India’s leading road transport corporations. We aim to bridge gaps in the transport industry (public and private), “AbhiBus CEO Sudhakar Reddy Chirra said.

