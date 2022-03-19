STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Edible oil worth Rs 6.3 cr seized in raids

As a measure to curb hoarding and black marketing of edible oil and other essentials, the vigilance and enforcement officials have intensified raids on traders. 

soyabean oil, cooking oil

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

NELLORE: Vigilance and Enforcement officials, in coordination with the Civil Supplies and Legal Metrology departments, have seized 274 metric tonnes of edible oil worth Rs 6.30 crore after conducting raids on traders in the district. They are planning to release the seized stocks into the market to overcome the shortage of edible oil.

Taking advantage of the Russia-Ukraine war, several unscrupulous traders have resorted to hoarding and black marketing of edible oil and other commodities, thus creating an artificial scarcity of the essentials. As a result, the prices of edible oil have gone up by Rs 20 to Rs 40 per litre. As a measure to curb hoarding and black marketing of edible oil and other essentials, the vigilance and enforcement officials have intensified raids on traders. 

Vigilance and Enforcement SP Rajeshwar Reddy said, “Consumers can contact the authorities on phone Nos 94401 68585, 93981 45857 and 98858 86947 to lodge complaints about unfair trade practices. Swift action will be taken against hoarders of essential goods.”

