Got evidence that we didn’t buy spyware: Naidu

Lokesh said the DGP office had clarified on August 12, 2021 that the Andhra Pradesh government ‘never procured’ the software. 

Published: 19th March 2022 06:51 AM

Chandrababu Naidu. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Stating that lies and betrayals of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy were getting exposed one by one, TDP supremo and leader of opposition N Chandrababu Naidu said there was evidence to show that the previous TDP regime did not buy Pegasus for surveillance purposes.

“TDP cadres and the general public should question the chief minister and his MLAs on their ceaseless false campaigns for their ulterior benefit,” he said during a teleconference with the party leaders on Friday.
Reiterating that the TDP government never bought any spyware and didn’t indulge in illegal phone tapping, TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh asserted that the reply of former DGP Gautham Sawang’s office to an RTI query vindicated the previous TDP government’s transparency pertaining to the allegations over Pegasus.

Lokesh said the DGP office had clarified on August 12, 2021 that the Andhra Pradesh government ‘never procured’ the software. This was in reply to an RTI application dated July 25, 2021 filed by one Nagendra Prasad of Kurnool district.

Lokesh said the RTI application had asked for details of the sanction letter for procuring the Pegasus spyware, the office where it was installed and officers in charge of it. “In a single sentence reply, the DGP office told Nagendra Prasad that the State had never procured such a software.”
 

