Krishna police to crack whip on ID liquor units

The SP enquired the officers about the police stations having the highest number of cases of brewing.

Published: 19th March 2022 06:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th March 2022 06:27 AM   |  A+A-

(Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Krishna district Superintendent of Police (SP) Siddhartha Kaushal on Friday held a joint meeting with officials of Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) on steps to be taken for eradication of ID liquor. In the meeting held at his office in Machilipatnam, Siddhartha Kaushal issued orders to clear ID liquor dens in rural areas and enforce PD Act against those who have cases registered against them for manufacturing, selling and transporting ID liquor.

The SP enquired the officers about the police stations having the highest number of cases of brewing. Instructions were given to the officials to keep a constant vigil on ID liquor and destroy breweries and keep a watchful eye on all such areas, he said.

The SP further said that in addition to the mandatory tweets against those involved in two or three cases, reports should be prepared to enforce the PD Act against them if more than four cases related to brewing were registered.He also suggested that continuous inspections should be carried out to identify areas where ID liquor is being smuggled.

A report should be prepared on the implementation of the PD Act and the police and the SEB should jointly carry out continuous raids, the SP said.SEB joint director  Surjit Singh was also present.
 

