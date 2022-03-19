Mercury soars past 40 degrees in 92 towns, villages in AP

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The intensity of heatwaves across the State reduced on Friday. Though it was predicted that there will not be any heatwave, 14 mandals recorded heatwave conditions on the day. According to IMD data, 10 of the 14 mandals that experienced heatwaves are in Kadapa and four in Kurnool. Relatively, the daytime temperatures in the coastal region were normal.

The highest day temperature of 41.5 degrees Celsius on Friday was recorded in three places—Nagasamudram (Guntakal) and Ellutla (Putlur) of Anantapur, and Govardhanagiri (Veldurthi) of Kurnool.

Mercury in 92 places went over 40 degrees Celsius. With a storm brewing in the Bay of Bengal, the day temperatures are not likely to increase further for the next few days.

The low pressure area over the southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining East Equatorial Indian Ocean moved east-northeast wards and lies over southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining south Andaman Sea at 8:30 hours on Friday.

It is likely continue to move east northeastwards, become a well-marked low pressure area and lie over the southeast Bay of Bengal and the adjoining south Andaman Sea on March 19 morning. Thereafter, it is likely to move nearly northwards along and off Andaman & Nicobar Islands, intensify into a depression by morning of March 20.Thereafter, it is likely to move nearly north-northeast wards and reach near Bangladesh north Myanmar coasts around the morning of March 22, 2022.