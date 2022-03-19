STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Other States should replicate RBKs: AP Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan

The RBKs have eliminated the role of middlemen by procuring paddy directly from the farmers at a support price.

Published: 19th March 2022 06:18 AM

Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan. ( File Photo)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan on Thursday appreciated the single-window services being provided to farmers in the State through Rythu Bharosa Kendras and said the RBKs need to be replicated by other States. 

Special Chief Secretary (Agriculture) Poonam Malakondaiah called on the Governor at the Raj Bhavan and submitted a report on the functioning of RBKs. She informed him that the RBKs are also offering e-crop booking and technical advice on best agriculture practices and post-harvest facilities to the farmers through an integrated call centre, besides helping them in getting quality farm inputs.  

The RBKs have eliminated the role of middlemen by procuring paddy directly from the farmers at a support price. Officials of several other States visited AP to study the functioning of RBKs. 

