SSC schedule revised, exam from April 27

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Board of Secondary Education on Friday released the revised timetable for the SSC exams, now scheduled to begin from April 27.As per the schedule announced earlier, the SSC exams were to be conducted from May 2 to 13. The board had to change the dates due to the rescheduling of JEE (Mains)-2022 and Intermediate examinations.

As per the revised timetable, First Language Paper (Group A), and First Language Paper-1 (composite course) will be held on April 27, Second Language Paper on April 28 and Third Language English Paper on April 29.

The Maths exam will be conducted on May 2. Physical Science on May 4, Biological Science on May 5 and Social Studies on May 6. They will be followed by First Language Paper-II (composite course) and OSSC Main Language Paper - I (Sanskrit and Arabic) on May 7, OSSC Main Language Paper - II (Sanskrit and Arabic) and a test on SSC vocational course (theory) on May 9. The exams will begin at 9.30 am. Meanwhile, the Board of Intermediate Education (BIE) has also revised the exam schedule. Earlier slated to start from April 22, the new schedule said the Inter exams will be held from May 6 to 24.