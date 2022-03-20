STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
160 AP students given scholarships worth `18 lakh

He expressed his concerns over some students, despite their talents,  stopping their education midway due to lack of resources. 

Published: 20th March 2022 05:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th March 2022 05:59 AM   |  A+A-

Scholarship

Image used for representational purpose.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Special Chief Secretary to Governor RP Sisodia was of the opinion that every individual should do their part to help students with poor financial backgrounds and others who drop out of school. He expressed his concerns over some students, despite their talents,  stopping their education midway due to lack of resources. 

Sisodia was the chief guest at the ‘Cheyutha’ scholarship distribution programme organised for 160 students by TANA Foundation, here on Saturday. Scholarships worth `18 lakh were given to the 160 students in the form of cheques. 

“Many who completed their higher education in India and are settled abroad and financially well-off, forget about their homeland. But Telugu speakers seem to be an exception,” he observed. Former DGP Poonam Malakondayya praised organisers of the TANA Foundation for undertaking a ‘great programme’. 

