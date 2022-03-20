AP records 40 new Covid infections; Anantapur tops list

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh recorded 40 new Covid infections out of 8,081 samples tested in 24 hours ending 9 am on Saturday, taking the tally to 23,19,181. According to the media bulletin issued by the State Command Control Room, Anantapur district continued to have the highest number of new cases, at 11.

Four districts — Kurnool, Kadapa, Krishna and Vizianagaram — did not report a single case, while the rest of the districts reported fresh infections in single digit. With 58 more patients recovering from the virus, the cumulative number of recoveries reached 23,03,933. The toll remained at 14,730. The total number of active cases in the State stood at 518 with East Godavari district having the highest number of active cases (159) and Kurnool district stood last with just 2 cases.