Baby kidnapped in Chittoor rescued, two detained

CHITTOOR: Two women were detained in connection with the kidnap of a five-day-old baby boy from the maternity ward of Chittoor Government General Hospital, police said on Saturday.

The baby was born on March 14 to Shabana and Rasheed of Mangasamudram in Chittoor. Police said a woman kidnapped the infant around 5 am while his mother was sleeping. After realising the newborn was missing, the mother and her relatives alerted the hospital authorities and police.

Two-Town Police, led by CI P Yugandhar, rushed to the hospital and launched a search operation. Later, the baby was traced in Guntur. The women were detained from a Vijayawada-bound RTC bus at Guntur bus station. The baby was shifted to the paediatric ward of the Guntur GGH. Police are yet to record the arrest of duo.