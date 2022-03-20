BJP, Jana Sena will form govt in State in 2024, predicts Kishan

By Express News Service

KADAPA: Union Minister for Tourism and Culture G Kishan Reddy has asserted that only a BJP-Jana Sena alliance government in Andhra Pradesh can ensure the development of Rayalaseema.

He, along with other national leaders of the saffron party, participated in a public meeting, ‘Rayalaseema Ranabheri’, in Kadapa district on Saturday organised to question the State government for ‘neglecting’ the region’s water resources and overall development.

Kishan Reddy exuded confidence that the BJP-Jana Sena combine will form the government in the State. “The BJP presence at the helm of affairs in the State is a necessity, given the failure of the ruling YSRC in the last three years. I am confident that the double-engine government of our alliance will take the State on the path of development,” he asserted.

For years, several chief ministers emerged from Rayalaseema, but even then the region stood bereft of any development and became a byword for backwardness, he alleged. “Whom to blame if not the elected governments, who lacked sincerity to address the irrigation and development needs of the region. Since the beginning, the BJP has been the only party which raised its voice questioning the backwardness of the region and demanding justice to it,” he said.

Lambasting the YSRC regime, he claimed that for the past three years other than pushing the State into a debt trap, the Jagan Reddy government failed to do anything worthwhile. Development of educational institutions and infrastructure was done by the Narendra Modi government. All that the YSRC government is doing is to make the State a den of corruption, liquor and land mafia, he alleged.

“Today, there is a need to refuse dynastic politics. The people of Uttar Pradesh did it by electing the BJP for the second consecutive time in the State. Similarly, presence of BJP is needed in South India, more so in Andhra Pradesh for its development and progress,” he said

BJP State president Somu Veerarju assured the gathering, largely comprising activists of the alliance parties from across Rayalaseema and south coastal districts, that the party is committed to get Rayalaseema its share of irrigation projects. “The Modi sarkar has taken measures to complete the Polavaram project by bearing all costs,” he said.

Criticising the YSRC regime for its “dictatorial attitude and oppressive regime”, he said the BJP candidate from Pulivendula constituency was subjected to harassment as her lands were taken away just because she contested the election. The Union minister exuded confidence that the BJP will form the government in all southern States by 2024.