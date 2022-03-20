STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Couple from Spain adopts infant found abandoned when 10-day-old

Six years ago, the couple had adopted another Indian girl.

Published: 20th March 2022 05:59 AM

By Express News Service

VIZIANAGARAM: A three-year-old orphan girl from a Vizianagaram orphanage has found a new home in Spain. Isreal Moreno and Cristina Lasterra, both college professors, on Saturday became the proud parents of their second adopted child after district collector A Suryakumari completed the adoption process on Saturday. 

The women and child welfare officials had found the girl abandoned in April 2019 when she was just 10-days-old. Since then the infant was being looked after at the sishugruha in the town. 

Meanwhile, the Spanish couple submitted an adoption application to the Central Adoption Resource Authority (CARA) a few months ago. Responding to their appeal, CARA officials issued permission for the adoption of the three-year-old.  

Six years ago, the couple had adopted another Indian girl. The CARA is a statutory body of the Ministry of Women & Child Development, Government of India. 

District child protection officer Laxmi said: “The Spanish couple had applied for the adoption of a girl child through the Central Adoption Resource Authority. As per the CARA guidelines and family court orders, they were given the responsibilities of a three-year-old orphan girl, who was rescued in 2019, on Saturday.” 

Comments

