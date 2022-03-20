STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Naidu urges Gadkari to  build flyover at Veleru

In a letter written to Gadkari on Saturday, Naidu said farmers, students and general public of over a half dozen villages are unable to access the National Highway 16 now.

Published: 20th March 2022 06:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th March 2022 06:11 AM   |  A+A-

Chandrababu Naidu. (File Photo)

Chandrababu Naidu. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu has urged Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari to construct a flyover with underpass at Veleru crossing in Krishna district to solve the traffic problems of people of the region. 

In a letter written to Gadkari on Saturday, Naidu said farmers, students and general public of over a half dozen villages are unable to access the National Highway 16 now. At Veleru crossing, there is a temple on one side of NH-16 and a church on the other side. Also, a Zilla Parishad High School is located close by. As a result, the people of Veleru, Remalle, Singannagudem, Mallavalli, Kotha Mallavalli, Vattigudipadu and Ananthasagaram villages are finding it difficult to access NH-16. 

Hence, the flyover with an underpass should be constructed at Veleru crossing to enable people of Bapulapadu and Agiripalli mandals access NH-16 easily, the TDP chief said, terming the NH-16 a lifeline of coastal Andhra connecting two ends of the State and beyond. Naidu wrote another letter to the Union Minister seeking construction of another underpass bridge at Munagacherla in Nandigama mandal. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chandrababu Naidu Nitin Gadkari
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AFP)
COVID-19: Kerala revokes special leaves to employees
Poster of the film 'The Kashmir Files'. (Photo | Vivek Agnihotri Twitter)
MP IAS officer tweets about The Kashmir Files; BJP demands action against him
Deer dies of anthrax on IIT-Madras campus, outbreak suspected
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Scrap arrivals surge as gold crosses Rs 50,000-mark to 18-month high

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp