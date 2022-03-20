Naidu urges Gadkari to  build flyover at Veleru

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu has urged Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari to construct a flyover with underpass at Veleru crossing in Krishna district to solve the traffic problems of people of the region.

In a letter written to Gadkari on Saturday, Naidu said farmers, students and general public of over a half dozen villages are unable to access the National Highway 16 now. At Veleru crossing, there is a temple on one side of NH-16 and a church on the other side. Also, a Zilla Parishad High School is located close by. As a result, the people of Veleru, Remalle, Singannagudem, Mallavalli, Kotha Mallavalli, Vattigudipadu and Ananthasagaram villages are finding it difficult to access NH-16.

Hence, the flyover with an underpass should be constructed at Veleru crossing to enable people of Bapulapadu and Agiripalli mandals access NH-16 easily, the TDP chief said, terming the NH-16 a lifeline of coastal Andhra connecting two ends of the State and beyond. Naidu wrote another letter to the Union Minister seeking construction of another underpass bridge at Munagacherla in Nandigama mandal.